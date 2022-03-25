Yogi Adityanath: Second Term, A 37-Year-Record

Besides Yogi Adityanath, 52 ministers were sworn in.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in today as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time, a 37-year-record, in a ceremony at a packed Lucknow stadium where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders and Bollywood stars were present.

Yogi Adityanath will again have two deputies. Keshav Prasad Maurya, who lost the UP election, will continue as Deputy Chief Minister. But Dinesh Sharma will be replaced by Brahmin leader Brajesh Pathak.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a massive victory, is the first Chief Minister in 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.

Film personalities like Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Boney Kapoor were also invited to the mega swearing-in ceremony. The team of the recently released controversial Hindi movie "The Kashmir Files" was also been invited.

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow was packed to capacity, with tens of thousands witnessing Yogi Adityanath' second oath. Posters announcing 'Naye Bharat ka Naya UP'(New UP of New India)' were seen all over the stadium.

Yogi Adityanath also invited former Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati to the oath ceremony. He also dialled Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.