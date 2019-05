Yogi Adityanath Hosts Lunch For Newly Elected BJP Lawmakers From UP

The lunch was followed by a meeting at the party's state headquarters. (FILE PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hosted a lunch for all newly elected MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the state.

The lunch was followed by a meeting at the party's state headquarters.

Addressing the newly elected MPs, Mr Adityanath said that the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the "master management" of BJP President Amit Shah and the dedication of party workers was collectively responsible for the BJP's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

He assured the MPs all possible help in undertaking development work in their constituencies and asked them to work in close coordination with party workers since Assembly elections were due in 2022.

"We must continue working in the right spirit. We cannot sit back and relax after this victory," he said.

State BJP President Mahendra Nath Pandey, also a newly elected MP, and Organizing Secretary Sunil Bansal were present at the meeting.

The Chief Minister also asked the MPs to focus on their constituencies, especially in view of the upcoming by-elections in 11 Assembly constituencies.

Smriti Irani, Ravi Kishan and Sanjiv Baliyan were among the MPs who attended the lunch.