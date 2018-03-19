Yogi Adityanath Holds Meeting Of Ministers; Discusses Welfare Schemes Discussions were held on how to hold programmes on completion of one year in the government in coordination with the BJP organization.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh completed one year today. (File photo) Lucknow: After attending a programme held to mark the first anniversary of his government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today held a meeting with cabinet colleagues and discussed coordination between government and organisation (BJP) to implement welfare schemes.



"Discussions were held on how to hold programmes on completion of one year in the government in coordination with the BJP organization," cabinet minister and government spokesman Sidharth Nath Singh told reporters after the meeting.



All the ministers, who have been made in-charges of districts will hold press conferences between March 24-26 and representatives of organisation will participate in it, he said.



"Representatives from organisation will help in implementing welfare schemes in a better way at the ground level. Lok Kalyan fairs have been planned at block and tehsil level in which welfare schemes of the government will be highlighted," he said.





