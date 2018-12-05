Yogi Adityanath Declares Rs 10 Lakh For Family Of Man Killed In UP

2 people including a police inspector were killed in violence that flared up in Bulandshahr.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister relief fund to the family of Sumit, a local man who was shot dead during the protests that erupted over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on Monday.

"His (Sumit's) name is there in the FIR but since he is dead, there can be no action. A Special Investigation Team has been formed by the state government and the decision will be taken by it only," said senior police officer Prashant Kumar.

A BJP MLA Bhola Singh, told ANI, "Administration has assured that Sumit's name will be removed from the FIR. District administration has announced financial aid of Rs5 lakh to his family. Request for a job for a family member will be sent to the Chief Minister through District Magistrate."

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was also killed in clashes that began after locals found cattle carcass in the nearby area. Three accused in the case have been sent to a judicial custody of 14 days by the District Court, starting Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma assured people that proper steps will be taken and an investigation has been initiated.

On Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had declared a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife, Rs 10 lakh for parents and a government job for one member of the family of Subodh Kumar Singh.