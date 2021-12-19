'Guilty Conscience': Yogi Adityanath Backs Raids On Akhilesh Yadav Aides

Yogi Adityanath faces opposition accusations of stifling probes against himself.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday defended the Income Tax raids on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's aides just ahead of make-or-break state elections, brushing aside accusations of directing government agencies to hound political opponents.

"I saw yesterday the Samajwadi Party was getting pained at Income Tax raids. So, I asked someone, why? The journalist replied 'chor ki dadhi mein tinka' (a guilty conscience needs no accuser). Can anyone imagine how someone's wealth grows 200 times in five years?" Adityanath said.

"Would there have been action against criminals and mafias [if the Samajwadi Party was in power?] Do these people deserve your vote?" the Chief Minister, who himself battles opposition's accusations of muzzling investigations against himself, said.

Adityanath was speaking in Mathura, launching one of the six 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' rallies planned from six separate locations of the state as part of the BJP's event-a-day campaign to dazzle voters ahead of elections due early next year.

The comments came a day after top leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's personal aide were raided by Income Tax officials, prompting the opposition leader to say that he expected visits by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate too.

"I have said this time and again that as elections approach, all this starts happening. Abhi to Income Tax department aaya hai, Enforcement Directorate aayega, CBI aayega (Right now, now the tax department has come... the Enforcement Directorate will come, CBI will come) but the cycle (the Samajwadi Party's poll symbol) will not stop... we will continue at the same pace ... the BJP will be wiped out of UP. People of the state won't be fooled. Why was Rajeev Rai not raided a month ago, why now? Because elections are near?" he said.

"The BJP is on the path of the Congress. Earlier when the Congress wanted to scare anyone, they used such tactics and the BJP is following in the footsteps of the Congress," the 48-year-old leader said questioning - "Why are these raids being conducted right before polls. The tax department seems to have joined the poll battle."