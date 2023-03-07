Yogi Adityanath Asks Cops To Give 'Befitting' Lesson To Land Mafia

Yogi Adityanath also handed over application letters to concerned officials (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday heard the problems of the people during the Janata Darshan program in his Gorakhpur constituency. He also directed the police to give a "befitting" lesson to the land mafia.

Yogi Adityanath interacted with the people outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple Complex. During this, he directed the administration and police officials to ensure that no land mafia encroach on anyone's land and asked them to give them befitting lessons through legal means, according to a government release.

He also warned the officers against negligence at any level and asked them to ensure quick and effective action on complaints related to land grabbing.

The Chief Minister also handed over application letters to concerned officials along with necessary directions. He met about 500 people during the Janata Darshan program.

"There is no need to worry about anything. Quick, quality and satisfactory action would be taken to solve your issues," he said.

In the case of a mutual land dispute, the Chief Minister directed the officers to first conduct counselling between the aggrieved parties and then take legal action.

"Don't panic, strict action will be taken," he told those who came with complaints.

He also asked for complaints related to other districts to be sent to concerned officers of those districts.

On complaints related to revenue, he directed the officers to expedite the disposal of land measurement and revenue-related matters in tehsils. He said, "Where necessary, the police force should also be taken along."

Yogi Adityanath also ensured full support to those who came seeking financial help for the treatment of serious diseases. He instructed the officers to complete the process of cost estimation of treatment on a priority basis and send it to the government.

"The government will not let lack of funds come in the way of treatment," he added.

Further, Yogi Adityanath also distributed chocolates among children who came to the Janata Darshan with their mothers.

On Monday, the newly constructed Paediatric Intensive Care Units (PICUs) were inaugurated at Gorakhpur's Jangal Kauria and Chargaon (Khuthan) Community Health Centres (CHCs) by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to a government release, the PICUs were developed by Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (Hurl), with the Corporate Environment Responsibility (CER) fund, and will benefit five lakh children, including 2.5 lakh residents each at Jangal Kauria and Chargaon.