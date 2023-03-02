Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav's Uncle Engage In Banter In Assembly

Yogi Adityanath and Shivpal Yadav bantered in the state assembly on Wednesday. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav bantered in the state assembly on Wednesday over the "injustice" faced by the opposition leader when his nephew Akhilesh Yadav removed him from his cabinet.

It began with Yogi Adityanath mentioning the Bansagar scheme as he listed the achievements of his government while replying to the debate on the 2023-24 Budget.

Shivpal Yadav, who was the Public Works and Irrigation minister in the erstwhile SP government, interrupted him, saying, "It was started during my tenure. What else is there?" When the chief minister mentioned the Arjuna Sahayak project, Shivpal Yadav said, "We had completed almost 90 per cent of this scheme as well." "Yes, you were able to almost complete it. But because the public knew that you would not complete it, so they elected us," the chief minister quipped.

"Had this department not been taken away, we would have got everything done," Shivpal Yadav said in his defence, evoking laughter from other members of the House, including Yogi Adityanath.

In September 2016, the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav took away Public Works and Irrigation departments from Shivpal Yadav amid a bitter power tussle between the two.

Replying to Shivpal Yadav, Yogi Adityanath said, "Injustice definitely happens with you. Since you have moved ahead after going through struggle, you also know the cost of struggle." "If you were really here, the picture would have been different," Mr Adityanath said, pointing to the seat of Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav.

At this, Shivpal Yadav stood up and said, "Jab jago, tab savera," evoking more laughter from the House members.

"We were in touch with you for three years," he told Yogi Adityanath, who replied, "We are still in touch. These people should not have any confusion. We always give respect to struggle and one should struggle."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)