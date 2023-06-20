Yoga Instructor At Adani Group Sets Guinness World Record

The record-breaking feat took place in Ahmedabad on December 17, 2022.

Smita Kumari, an in-house yoga instructor at the Adani Group for the past four years, has set a Guinness World Record for holding the centre split pose (Samakonasana) for 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 12 seconds.

The record-breaking feat took place in Ahmedabad on December 17, 2022. Smita, 29, was presented her Guinness World Records certificate by Adani Group chairman Mr Gautam Adani.

"It was an exhilarating moment for me. Our Healthcare Head Dr Pankajkumar Doshi informed the Chairman (Mr Adani), who presented the certificate to me. I also got a chance to meet other leaders like Mr Rajesh Adani, Managing Director, Adani Group and Mr Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil & Gas) and Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) with whom I had a detailed discussion about choosing yoga as a career option, the challenges I faced while preparing for this event and how I overcame those," said an excited Smita.

The centre split is a challenging pose that requires years of dedicated practice to master. It is a prerequisite for expertise in disciplines like yoga, ballet, dance, gymnastics, and martial arts.

Smita decided to apply for the Guinness World Records last year. However, she faced several challenges in the lead-up to the event, such as registration, paperwork, and fees. That's when Adani Sportsline stepped in to help. The team, along with the in-house physiotherapist and dietician, helped Smita plan out her journey meticulously until the event day.

Smita joined AEL in 2019 as a professional yoga instructor. "Just like yoga was never a planned part of my goals, moving to Ahmedabad too was the same. This move proved a life-changing experience for me. I even found a family in my colleagues," she said.

