Yoga Day: Cartoon Characters Motu And Patlu Perform Yoga With PM Modi

International Yoga Day:

Iconic cartoon characters Motu and Patlu performed yoga with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning in Ranchi on the occasion of the fifth International Yoga Day.

They were seen performing yoga at the Prabhat Tara ground where PM Modi participated at a massive yoga event where more than 30,000 people were present.

"The Motu and Patlu characters were present in the ground to attract children towards yoga," the Jharkhand government said in a statement.

More than 30,000 people participated in the yoga day event in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Murmu, Chief Minister Raghubar das, Ayush Minister Sripad Naik, state Health Minister Ramchandra Kesari, along with other senior government officials, accompanied PM Modi.

