'Yeti' Footprints Sighted By Expedition Team, Tweets Indian Army

The Indian Army today claimed to have sighted footprints of the Yeti, a mythical creature that many over the decades claimed to have seen, but not been able to show proof of. Sharing images on their official Twitter handle, the Indian Army said their Mountaineering Expedition Team found the Yeti's "mysterious footprints measuring 32X15 inches".

The army said it discovered the footprints of the "mythical beast" on April 9 at Makalu Base Camp in Nepal. It also claimed that the "elusive snowman" has also only been sighted nearby at Makalu-Barun National Park.

However, in the images, the prints appear to be of a single foot.

The Yeti is also known in popular culture as 'The Abominable Snowman', owing to descriptions and first person accounts of its large size and terrifying nature.

For the first time, an #IndianArmy Moutaineering Expedition Team has sited Mysterious Footprints of mythical beast 'Yeti' measuring 32x15 inches close to Makalu Base Camp on 09 April 2019. This elusive snowman has only been sighted at Makalu-Barun National Park in the past. pic.twitter.com/AMD4MYIgV7 - ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) April 29, 2019

The yeti is also an elusive creature which belongs to traditional Nepalese folklore. It is usually described as being furry and ape-like.

Most expeditions often cite alleged footprints they've seen on the snow to be proof of the mythical creature's existence.

Many have in the past claimed to debunk such sightings, saying what was seen was in fact, a bear. In one such report, published in 2017, claimed that the creature sighted could have been three different kinds of bears: the Asian black bear, the Tibetan brown bear and the Himalayan brown bear.

"Our findings strongly suggest that the biological underpinnings of the Yeti legend can be found in local bears," said lead scientist Charlotte Lindqvist, associate professor at the University of Buffalo College of Arts and Sciences.

The study also collected genetic evidence from bone, tooth, skin, hair and fecal samples, which were linked to the Yeti.

The artefacts, gathered from private collections and museums across the world, included a monastic relc said to come from a Yeti paw.

In reality, the relic turned out to be the remains of 23 distinct bears.

