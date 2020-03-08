Yes Bank Founder Breaks Down In Court, Charged With Corruption By CBI

Yes Bank: The ED arrested Rana Kapoor early on Sunday.

Rana Kapoor, the founder and former managing director of crisis-hit Yes Bank, was sent to police custody until Wednesday by a court in Mumbai on Sunday following his arrest on money-laundering charges while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a separate case against him for corruption.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Rana Kapoor early on Sunday after hours of interrogation and searches at his and his daughters' residences in Delhi and Mumbai. The 62-year-old broke down when he was produced in a Mumbai court.

Sunil Gonsalves, representing ED, said at the hour-long hearing the total proceeds of the alleged crime amounted to Rs 4,300 crore, and that Rana Kapoor had refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Rana Kapoor denied this. "I want to cooperate with them," he told the court through tears. "I'm willing to cooperate day and night despite the fact that I haven't slept a wink."

His lawyer Zain Shroff told the court his client had been made "a scapegoat" due to public outrage against Yes Bank after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed the bank under a moratorium and imposed a Rs 50,000-limit on withdrawals.

Worried customers of Yes Bank stand in a queue to withdraw money after the RBI capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000

Weighed down by an increasing pile of bad debt, Yes Bank tried unsuccessfully for months to raise the capital it needs to stay above regulatory requirements.

On Thursday, RBI took control of Yes Bank and said it would work on a revival plan. State Bank of India (SBI) said on Saturday it would invest funds to buy a 49 per cent stake in Yes Bank as part of the initial phase of a rescue deal for the troubled lender.

Last week finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Yes Bank had granted loans to entities including bankrupt Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd (DHFL).

The bank is the third significant Indian financial institution to unravel in the last six months, following the RBI's moves to take control of Dewan Housing and Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank.

In the court on Sunday, picking up from a First Information Report or FIR prepared by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate lawyer alleged that Yes Bank had bought Rs 3,700 crore worth debentures of Dewan Housing, which had granted a Rs 600 crore loan to a company called Doit, owned by Rana Kapoor's three daughters Roshni Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, and Radha Kapoor.

The lawyer said ED believes the loan to Doit was a kickback for Yes Bank subscribing to the debentures of Dewan Housing. Kapoor and his lawyers said the debentures were AAA rated and Doit is servicing the debt on time.

The Enforcement Directorate lawyer also said that the loan to Doit was extended against a collateral of Rs 700 crore, while the actual value of the assets is just Rs 40 crore.

Citing the irregularities in its FIR, the CBI has filed a First Information Report or FIR against Rana Kapoor, Dewan Housing and Doit for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

Officials from the CBI's Economic Offence unit have left for Mumbai to conduct searches and question Rana Kapoor and others, sources said. The agency will seek his custody after ED, they added.