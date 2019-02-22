'Yellow' Weather Warning For Hailstorm In Himachal Pradesh

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal with a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees.

The Meteorological Department on Friday issued a 'yellow' weather warning for hailstorm in the mid and low hills of Himachal Pradesh on February 26, officials said.

A fresh western disturbance (WD) is very likely to affect western Himalayan region from February 24 evening, the MeT Centre Shimla said.

Another WD, along with its induced cyclonic circulation, is very likely to affect northwest India from February 26, it added.

The 'yellow' weather warning was issued amid a forecast of snowfall and rain in high and mid hills and rain in low hills and plains from February 24 to 28.

Some high reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced snowfall from 5.30 pm on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday. Keylong and Kalpa received 23 cm and 4 cm of snowfall respectively, the MeT Centre said.

Several parts of the state, including capital Shimla, received light rain during the period, it added.

No appreciable change in minimum temperatures was observed during the last 24 hours, the Met Centre said, adding that the minimum temperatures were one to two degrees Celsius above the normal.

Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh with a minimum temperature of minus 7 degrees Celsius, whereas the minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of 0.6 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees Celsius and 5.2 degrees Celsius respectively.