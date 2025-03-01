This Snow-Covered Winter Wonderland Is In Rajasthan, Not Kashmir

The weather condition has intensified in Rajasthan, with many regions, including Churu and Sardarshahar, witnessing heavy rain and hailstorms. Pictures and videos of streets covered in hailstones have surfaced online.

Parveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, on Saturday also shared a video of open lands, houses and streets covered in white sheets.

Sharing the clip, he said, “No, this is not Kashmir. This is Churu of Rajasthan. Which sees upto 50 degrees in summer. Such extreme weather.”

No this is not Kashmir. This is Churu of Rajasthan. Which sees upto 50 degree in summer. Such extreme weather !! pic.twitter.com/oUyIZlZpQo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2025

Mr Kaswan also shared a video of a man removing the snow from his doorstep.

“Look at the ice that rained from the sky. My heart goes out to the farmers who will face these vagaries of nature,” Kaswan said.

Look at the ice rained from sky. My heart goes for the farmers who will face these vagaries of nature. pic.twitter.com/YBPKWoubed — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2025

The sudden weekend downpour and hail have forced the Meteorological Department to issue an alert in the affected regions.

The brutal weather conditions have also caused significant crop damage in areas like Sriganganagar, Churu, Kotputli-Behror, Bikaner, and Alwar. Some regions, including Shekhawati, have seen a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in temperature.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has predicted further rainfall in several districts of the Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Saturday.

The department added that Hanumangarh received 2.5 mm of rainfall, Ganganagar 0.3 mm, and Bikaner 3.2 mm, while several areas of Churu and Jaisalmer also recorded rainfall.

It is being said that the conditions will improve from March 2 onwards.

The department also mentioned that the state will experience intense heat starting in March.

The department has issued a heatwave warning for the coming months, with temperatures likely to be above average from March to May.