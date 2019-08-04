'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin Todenge': PM Netanyahu To PM Modi On Friendship Day

PM Netanyahu is scheduled to visit India and meet PM Modi in September

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyuhu wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Friendship Day today. A message posted on social media said "May our ever strengthening friendsip & growing partnership touch greater heights" and also had a selection of images in which the two leaders are seen shaking hands and embracing each other.

"Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India! May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights," the message, posted by the Israeli embassy in India on its Twitter feed said.

The message was also accompanied by the lyric fragment of a popular song from the 1975 Bollywood hit movie "Sholay", starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Happy #FriendshipDay2019 India!



May our ever strengthening friendship & #growingpartnership touch greater heights.

???????????? ये दोस्ती हम नहीं तोड़ेंगे..... ????????❤???????? pic.twitter.com/BQDv8QnFVj — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) August 4, 2019

"Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge (We will not break this friendship)," the message said.

Last month Prime Minister Modi made a surprise cameo in his Israeli counterpart's re-election campaign. A large election advertisement banner, featuring PM Modi shaking hands with PM Netanyahu, was draped outside a building in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital.

PM Netanyahu, who is the longest serving Israeli Prime Minister, is due to visit India in September, only eight days before unprecedented repeat polls in his country. In May, the Israeli parliament voted to hold a repeat election after the Prime Minister failed to form a coalition government.

Critics of PM Netanyahu have argued that the all-too-brief meeting with PM Modi is an effort to build up his campaign ahead of the repeat election.

The Israeli leader was among the first world leaders to congratulate PM Modi for his BJP's "impressive victory" in national polls in April-May. PM Modi's BJP won 303 seats in the election to claim an outright majority in the Lok Sabha.

The two Prime Ministers are seen by many as sharing a close personal relationship; images of PM Netanyahu and PM Modi hitching up their trousers and strolling on a beach in northern Israel in 2017, during the Indian Prime Minister's maiden visit to that country, went viral at the time.

PM Modi's 2017 visit, which marked 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, led to 12 Strategic Business MoUs worth over $4.3 billion being signed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.