BJP's BS Yediyurappa Pulls Up Party Leader For His Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa said no one should speak like that. (File)

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa asked his party BJP's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to refrain from making disparaging remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"No one should speak like that. I will talk to him to know what the background was behind such a statement. There was no need to speak that way," Mr Yediyurappa said in Sindagi where he had gone to campaign for the BJP candidate for the coming Assembly bypolls.

He said no one should speak in a derogatory way against a leader like Rahul Gandhi for whom his party workers have respect.

There has been a war of words between Congress and the BJP following a tweet by the former's Karnataka unit targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week.

Disapproving the tweet, the Congress State chief DK Shivakumar said the uncivil one made by a novice social media manager through the Karnataka Congress official twitter handle is regretted and stands withdrawn.

On Tuesday, Nalin Kumar Kateel's remarks against Rahul Gandhi drew sharp reaction from the Congress.

The BJP today locked horns with former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy for his comments against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The BJP took to Twitter to lash out at Mr Kumaraswamy and made remarks on his personal life.

Reacting to them, Mr Kumaraswamy warned the BJP asking it refrain from getting personal as he said he knew the truth of many leaders of the saffron party.

