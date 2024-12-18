Remembering Ratan Tata, Maggie Smith, And Other Icons We Lost In 2024

The world lost some iconic figures from across various fields in 2024.

The world lost some iconic figures from across various fields in 2024. From business magnate Ratan Tata and legendary footballer Franz Beckenbauer to ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas and actress Maggie Smith, we bid farewell to the icons who contributed, shaped industries and inspired millions.



Notable names we lost this year:



Ratan Tata (9 October 2024)



Renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, 80, died on October 9 due to age-related issues. He was the grandson of Jamsetji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group. He served as the chairman of the Tata Group from 1991 to 2012. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring companies like Tetley Tea, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus Steel.

Zakir Hussain (15 December 2024)

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, known for his mastery of Indian classical music and global fusion, died on December 15 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. Son of renowned tabla virtuoso Ustad Alla Rakha, he received several prestigious awards -- the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. In his six-decade career, he collaborated with the likes of John McLaughlin, Yo-Yo Ma, and George Harrison, bringing Indian classical music to the global stage.

Rohit Bal (1 November 2024)



Celebrated fashion designer Rohit Bal died following a heart attack. The 63-year-old was known for his exquisite designs, and his creations were worn by global celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson and Uma Thurman.



Fali S Nariman (21 February 2024)



A distinguished Indian lawyer, Fali S Nariman died at the age of 95 from multiple ailments, including cardiovascular disease. He strongly believed in a secular India and championed free speech. Mr Nariman had resigned as Additional Solicitor General during the Emergency to protest censorship.



Pankaj Udhas (26 February 2024)



Legendary Indian ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas died on February 26, at 72, due to a prolonged illness. A Padma Shri awardee, he released over 50 albums and numerous compilations. Some of his most popular songs include Chitthi Ayee Hai, Aur Ahista Kijiye Baatein, and Mahiya Teri Kasam.



Maggie Smith (27 September 2024)



Legendary actress Maggie Smith died at the age of 89. Known for iconic roles in Harry Potter and The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, her career spanned 70 years, earning her two Oscars and five BAFTAs. She was made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II in 1990.



Sharda Sinha (5 November 2024)



Sharda Sinha, the renowned Indian folk singer, died aged 72, due to complications from septicemia and multiple myeloma. Renowned for her soulful Maithili and Bhojpuri songs, she was honoured with the Padma Shri, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and the Padma Bhushan.



Liam Payne (16 October 2024)



Former One Direction member Liam Payne died after falling from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Rising to fame through The X Factor, he left an indelible mark on global pop music.



Rashid Khan (9 January 2024)



Ustad Rashid Khan, a celebrated Indian classical musician, died at the age of 55 after battling cancer. Trained by Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.



Sitaram Yechury (12 September 2024)



Sitaram Yechury, a communist leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha, died on September 12. He was 72. Mr Yechury served as the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) from 2015 until his death. For much of his political career, he remained the torchbearer for India's secular and democratic values. Mr Yechury also authored several books on politics and economics.



Franz Beckenbauer (7 January 2024)



Legendary German footballer Franz Beckenbauer died on January 7 at 78. A two-time European Footballer of the Year, he redefined the "sweeper" role with his exceptional vision, technical skill and versatility. He won numerous titles, including the FIFA World Cup, the European Championship, and three European Cups with Bayern Munich. After retiring as a player, Mr Beckenbauer found success as a manager, leading West Germany to World Cup glory in 1990.