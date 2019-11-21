Yashwant Sinha Announces Plan To Visit Kashmir This Month

Yashwant Sinha was not allowed to visit Kashmir in September (File)

A civil society group, which includes former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, will go on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on November 22 to assess the ground situation in the region after the central government ended Article 370, which gave the former state special powers.

The members of the Concerned Citizens' Group plan to return on November 25 and will then release their report on the ground situation in the region, Mr Sinha said.

He said the group had visited the Valley in September as well but was not allowed by authorities to leave Srinagar airport.

The group's other members are former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah, journalist Bharat Bhushan and civil society activists Kapil Kak and Sushobha Barve, the former BJP leader said.

The central government on August 5 announced its decision to nullify Article 370 and to bring a law to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Rajya Sabha gave its nod on the same day, while Lok Sabha followed suit the next day.

The government had imposed security and communication restrictions. Much of these measures have been relaxed since, though internet blockade remains in place.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.