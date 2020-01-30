Updates: India's First Coronavirus Case Reported In Kerala

India reported first case of the novel coronavirus today.

India on Thursday reported its first case of Coronavirus-infected patient on Monday. "One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying in Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The student is in isolation and is being closely monitored.

Thousands of foreigners are among millions of people stuck in China's Wuhan that is the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus.

Earlier today, China's National Health Commission said more than 7,000 people had been infected by the novel coronavirus. At least 80 confirmed cases have been reported outside the territory of China, Macau and Hong Kong, news agency AFP reported.

Here are the updates on the spread of coronavirus: