Wrong Person, Wrong Car: Badshah Denies Involvement In Traffic Violation

Rapper Badshah on Wednesday clarified that he was neither driving nor was he in a Thar vehicle, on the day he was fined Rs 15,000 for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the road, playing loud music and rash driving.

"Neither do I have a Thar, nor was I driving that day. I was being driven in a white Vellfire and we always drive responsibly," he said in a story on Instagram.

Badshah gave a surprise performance at singer-songwriter Karan Kaujla's concert in Gurugram on December 15.

Videos that went viral showed a Mahindra Thar, allegedly part of Badshah's convoy, speeding on the wrong side of the road amid heavy traffic. Later, news agency PTI reported that the Thar was registered in the name of Deepender Malik, a resident of Panipat.

Soon after the incident, Badshah's team called the allegations "defamatory". "We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false," the statement read.

The team further stated that "no fine was levied" on any vehicle associated with the rapper and his team, according to ANI. "We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers," the statement added.