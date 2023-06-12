Wrestling Federation Polls On July 4, Indian Olympics Body Begins Process

The Wrestling Federation of India elections will be held next month, July 4, the Indian Olympic Association announced Monday.

The Olympic Association appointed former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Mahesh Mittal Kumar as the returning officer for the polls.

"IOA has to take steps forward to conduct elections of the WFI Executive Committee and we are pleased to appoint you as a returning officer to conduct the elections of the WFI. You many consider appointing one assistant returning officer and other staff to assist in conducting the elections," the IOA said in a statement.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also the chief of the Wrestling Federation, is under police investigation for suspected sexual misconduct after accusations by female athletes. Mr Singh has denied all the allegations.

Delhi police are investigating and will submit their findings before a trial court on Thursday.

The BJP leader, 66, has been the president of the wrestling body for nearly a decade. His son is a local lawmaker and also an official at the federation.