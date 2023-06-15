Delhi Police Likely To File Chargesheet Against Wrestling Body Chief Today

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned more than 180 people linked to the case.

The Delhi Police is expected to file a chargesheet today in connection with sexual harassment allegations made by female wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On June 7, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met Olympic medal-winning wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshee Malikkh and assured them that a chargesheet in this case would be filed by June 15. Following this assurance, the wrestlers suspended their protests.

The Delhi Police have written to wrestling federations of five countries to request information about alleged sexual harassment incidents involving Mr Singh. The federations have not yet responded, but once they do, the police will file a supplementary chargesheet.

The probe team sent notices to wrestling federations in five countries, requesting photos, videos, and CCTV footage of the tournaments and the places where the wrestlers stayed during their matches.

The Delhi Police on Friday took a woman wrestler to the office of the wrestling body chief, as part of its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against him. The wrestler was accompanied by a team of women police officers. Mr Singh's official residence houses the office of the wrestling federation.

The wrestler, accompanied by women police personnel, arrived at the WFI office at 1:30 pm. They spent half an hour there, during which time the wrestler was asked to recreate the scene of the alleged harassment and recall the places where she felt harassed.

As part of the ongoing probe into the allegations, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has questioned more than 180 people and filed two FIRs against Mr Singh.



