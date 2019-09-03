Wrestler Geeta Phogat Announces Pregnancy On Social Media, Wishes Pour In

Geeta Phogat announced her pregnancy on social media

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, who won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 2010, announced that she is pregnant on Monday with a touching post. She shared her picture with a baby bump against a scenic view of mountains.

"A mother's joy begins when new life is stirring inside... when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time, and a playful kick reminds that little one is never alone." You never understand life until it grows inside of you," she tweeted yesterday evening.

She also shared it on Instagram. Take a look at the post here:

Congratulatory messages kept pouring in for the wrestler after the announcement. Actors, sportspersons and her family members sent their best wishes.

Actress Shibani Dandekar called the news "incredible" and congratulated Ms Phogat.

Sangeeta Phogat, the Olympian's sister and fellow wrestler, also congratulated her.

Geeta Phogat belongs to a famous wrestling family of Haryana. She has three sisters and two cousins, all of whom are wrestlers. Her father Mahavir Singh Phogat is also a former wrestler. She married Pawan Saroha, also a wrestler, in 2016.

Geeta Phogat and her sister Babita's life inspired Bollywood movie "Dangal" in 2016 where Geeta Phogat was portrayed by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim.

