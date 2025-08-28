'Wouldn't Have Taken Us So Long': RSS Chief Jabs BJP Over Party Boss Polls

The BJP's protracted hunt for a new party boss - a search many feel is being overseen by its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh - has drawn a sly jab from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Addressing reporters Thursday evening, he said it is 'not true that we decide for the Bharatiya Janta Party' and indicated if that were, in fact, the case, "It wouldn't have taken this (much) time to decide".

"Take your time. We don't have to say anything. They have to decide," he said, in remarks seen as a sharp reminder to the what is widely seen as the RSS' political wing to announce a name, fast.

The BJP is often accused by the opposition of 'taking orders from the Sangh, an allegation both sides have repeatedly denied. Mr Bhagwat this evening underlined that denial, emphasising a collaborative process. He said the Sangh 'trusts its members' and decisions, if any required, are 'taken collectively'.

"There might be some struggle... but there is no quarrel," he declared.

Last week sources told NDTV the BJP is likely to get a new chief before the Bihar election. Sources also said the selection process had been delayed for many reasons, including extensive consultations with senior leaders from the BJP and RSS.

In fact, NDTV was told that over 100 such figures had been asked to recommend potential candidates.

Another reason for the delay is the September 9 vice presidential election.

The BJP did not anticipate a Veep poll at this time. But now that it has been necessitated - by Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation last month, the party is working to ensure its candidate - Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan - will win.

A third reason are elections to pick chiefs presidents of key state units, such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. Sources earlier said the BJP wants all state leadership, newly elected where needed, in place before selecting a national boss.

This is in line with the party's Constitution, which says at least 19 of its 36 state and union territory units must have an elected head before a National President can be chosen. As of last month, this exercise is over in 28 states.

The incumbent BJP chief is JP Nadda, who was elected in January 2020 and has received two extensions since his three-year term ended. The first was due to the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the second was because of an organisational exercise.