Worried Over Social Media Misuse, Top Court Calls For Strict Guidelines

The Supreme Court was responding to a petition filed by Facebook and WhatsApp

The Supreme Court has expressed concern over the origin and spread of fake messages on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook and given the centre three weeks to make recommendations that protect the "sovereignty of the State, privacy of an individual and prevention of illegal activities".

"(The) originator (of fake messages) must be traced. At the same time, sovereignty of the nation and the privacy of individuals should be maintained. Neither we nor a High Court can decide. It is for the government to come up with a policy," a two-judge bench headed by Justice Deepak Gupta said today.

The observation comes three days after the same bench asked the government to explain if it was contemplating any move to link social media accounts to an individual's Aadhaar account.

The court has made it clear the issue is not about linking Aadhar to social media profiles but tracking down original senders of fake news and messages that have led to mob attacks and killings.

"It is dangerous the way the technology is going. After the last hearing I researched and found I could buy an Ak-47, on the dark web, in 30 minutes," Justice Gupta said, adding, "I was telling someone I want to give up my smartphone".

"There is enough scientific brain in this country. If there is technology to encrypt then there must be technology to decrypt also," the top court said, warning the centre once again that a balance needed to be struck.

Complex issues like privacy are involved and so the government needs to step in and make the guidelines, the court observed, posting the matter for hearing next on October 22.

To the question of the centre linking social media profiles and Aadhaar, Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta said the government was still studying the matter and had not yet taken a decision.

In response, lawyers appearing for Facebook and WhatsApp pointed out it was possible to identify message senders on the former platform.

The Supreme Court was responding to a petition filed by Facebook and WhatsApp seeking the transfer of cases concerning the demand to link Aadhaar that are currently pending at Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.

They argued that any decision in these cases would have national security ramifications and therefore should be decided by the top court of the land.

The Tamil Nadu government, which has opposed the transfer of cases, has claimed Facebook is non-compliant with Indian laws, resulting in "difficulties in "detecting crime".

"When police probe criminal or terrorist cases they are unable to find who forwarded the messages. Multinationals (referring to Facebook and WhatsApp) don't want the High Court to decide," the state, represented by Attorney-General KK Venugopal, said.

The Information Technology Ministry may not be in favour of linking Aadhaar with social media.

Last year the centre indicated it could take legal action after WhatsApp, which prides itself on being a completely encrypted messenger, refused to allow original senders of messages to be tracked.

With input from ANI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.