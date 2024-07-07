"They're Big People, No One Will Do Anything": Man Who Lost Wife To BMW Dash

Kaveri Nakva and Pradeep Nakva were on the scooter the BMW crashed into

It was just another Sunday morning for Kaveri Nakhava and her husband Pradeep Nakhava. The couple, who lived in Worli's Koliwada and sold fish for a living, set out on their scooter and reached Sassoon Dock to buy fish they could sell later. They were on their back when a speeding BMW crashed into the two-wheeler, throwing Pradik and Kaveri into the air. Pradeep fell on the ground, but Kaveri was dragged by the car. She was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.

Senior police officer Krishnakant Upadhyay told the media that Mihir Shah, the 24-year-son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was at the wheel. They also suspect that the accused was drunk, but his blood test report is awaited.

Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and his driver, Rajshree Bijawat, have been taken in police custody and are being question. Mihir Shah is on the run and four police teams are looking for him.

Pradeep, who has suffered minor injuries, has been at the police station since the morning. He broke down while speaking to the media. "The accident happened at 5.30 am, the car came from behind and rammed into the scooter. I fell on the left side, but my wife was dragged through the road," he said. "I have two children, what will I do? These are big people, nobody will do anything, we will suffer."

Police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and destruction of evidence, among others. Provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been invoked.

The vehicle, police say, is registered in Mihir Shah's name. At the time of the accident, Mihir Shah and their driver were in the car. According to police sources, Mihir Shah drank at a bar in Juhu last night. On his way home, he asked the driver to take him a long drive. The car came to Worli and then Mihir insisted that he would drive. Soon after he took the wheel, the speeding BMW hit the scooter on which the couple were returning home.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena Leader Eknath Shinde has termed the incident "unfortunate" and assured action. "Law will take its own course, everyone is equal before law. I have spoken to the police and strict action will be taken," he said.

The incident has brought back grim memories of the Pune hit-and-run horror in which two 24-year-old engineers lost their lives. The minor accused in the Pune crash was speeding a Porsche car after a round of drinking. The teen's father, a prominent realtor, his mother and his grandfather were arrested in the aftermath of the accident for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.