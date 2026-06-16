World's Costliest Mango Worth Rs 1 Lakh Offered At Ram Temple In Ayodhya

The world's costliest mango, the Japanese Miyazaki variety, popularly known as the "Egg of the Sun", was offered to Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya for the first time.

The rare mango, cultivated by a local farmer in Ayodhya, is valued between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per kilogram in the international market. A single fruit is estimated to cost around Rs 1 lakh, making it one of the most expensive mango varieties in the world.

The offering was made on Monday to the deity in keeping with local traditions, with the fruit presented along with a Tulsi (holy basil) leaf.

The Miyazaki mango was cultivated by farmer Omprakash Singh, who planted the tree around two years ago to assess its suitability to Ayodhya's climatic conditions. According to Singh, the tree successfully adapted to the local environment and produced nearly a dozen fruits this season.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said the Miyazaki mango is known for its exceptional sweetness, high fibre content and nutritional value.

"This is a very famous mango from Japan known as Miyazaki, which is the world's most expensive mango. It is much sweeter than other varieties, rich in fibre, and packed with vitamins. I planted the tree about two years ago to test its viability in Ayodhya's climate, and it has yielded about a dozen fruits, each weighing between 150g and 300g. As per tradition, the first ripe mango was offered to the deity. Besides the Miyazaki, I am also growing various other varieties, including Thailand's 'Banana Mango,' Australia's 'R2E2,' and Indian staples like 'Chaunsa' and 'Dasheri," Singh said.

He said each fruit weighed between 150 grams and 300 grams and added that the first ripe fruit was offered to Lord Ram in accordance with the long-standing tradition of dedicating the first harvest to the deity through one's Guru.

Apart from the Miyazaki variety, Singh's orchard houses several domestic and international mango varieties, including Thailand's 'Banana Mango', Australia's 'R2E2', and Indian favourites such as 'Chaunsa' and 'Dasheri', along with numerous indigenous cultivars.

During his visit to Omprakash Singh's garden, Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj highlighted the tradition of offering the first harvest to the Divine, adding that as the first fruit of the season, it was rightfully offered to the Divine. Praising the unique appearance of the Miyazaki mango, the Mahant ji remarked that the fruit's colour resembles that of the Sun God, the illuminator of the universe.

He expressed hope that many more would grow to be offered as Prasad.

"The mango is the king of fruits. Today, we visited Om Prakash Ji's orchard to see the 'Miyazaki'--Japan's famous and the world's most expensive mango. The fruit ripened, and the very first offering was made to the Divine; it is customary to offer everything to God first.

This is truly wonderful and unique; its colour resembles that of the Sun God--the illuminator of the universe. The Sun God illuminates the entire world, and this fruit--the king of fruits--reflects that brilliance. It is a delightful occasion; this is the first fruit of the season, and it has been offered to the Divine. By God's grace, many more fruits will grow and be offered as Prasad. This is the very first time this fruit has been produced in Ayodhya--the world's most famous and expensive mango, grown right here. What could be a greater stroke of good fortune? I pray to the Almighty that Ayodhya continues to bring glory to itself in this manner. Offering the most expensive mango to the Divine first is a truly excellent act," Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj told ANI.

The cultivation of the premium Japanese variety in Ayodhya has drawn attention among horticulture enthusiasts and devotees alike, marking a unique addition to the region's agricultural landscape.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)