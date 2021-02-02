World Wetlands Day 2021: What Are Wetlands, Theme And Significance

World Wetlands Day: Know what are wetlands and why are they inportant

Today is World Wetlands Day. Wetlands are some of the world's most fragile and sensitive ecosystems supporting unique habitats for plants and animals, and providing livelihoods to millions of people across the world. Wetlands are amazing at capturing and storing carbon. Wetlands are found in all countries across climatic zones - from the polar regions to tropical belts and from high altitudes to coastal areas and the arid and dry deserts. World Wetlands Day is observed every year on 2nd February to raise global awareness about the vital role played by wetlands for people and our planet.

World Wetlands Day 2021: What are wetlands

We can find wetlands wherever water bodies meet the land. Wetlands include mangroves and marshes, peatlands, rivers, lakes and other water bodies, deltas, floodplains and swamps in forested areas, paddy-fields and coral reefs. Wetlands are protected places under UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). There are over 2,400 protected wetlands across the world.

2021 Theme for World Wetlands Day

The theme for World Wetlands Day 2021 is 'Wetlands and Water'. It emphasizes the importance of wetlands as a "source of freshwater and encourages action to restore them and stop their loss". This year's theme for World Wetlands Day is most significant as the UN Decades of Ocean Science and Ecosystem Restoration begins in 2021.

World Wetlands Day: Know why wetlands are crucial for a healthy planet

The health of people on our planet depends on healthy wetlands. "40% of the world's species live or breed in wetlands, yet they are disappearing three times faster than forests," says the UN Development. Here's why wetlands matter:

Wetlands are "nurseries of life" - 40% of animals breed in wetlands Wetlands are "kidneys of the earth" - they clean the environment of pollutants Wetlands "matter for climate change" - they store 30% of land based carbon Wetlands "minimize disaster risks" - they absorb storm surge Wetlands "provide livelihood to one billion people" -