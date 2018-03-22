Vice President's Message On World Water Day: Reduce, Reuse And Recycle

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu joined several others on social media on World Water Day 2018, stressing the importance of water conservation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 22, 2018 09:05 IST
The twitter handle run by the Vice President's secreatariat emphasized on the importance of water. (File)

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu called on people to reduce, reuse and recycle water on World Water Day. The day, observed every year March 22, is a day about focusing attention on the importance of water and the need to preserve it. Vice President Naidu joined several others on social media stressing the importance of water conservation.
 
"On world water day, Reduce, reuse, and recycle water must be our watchwords if we have to handover a liveable planet to the future generations," the vice president's official handle said in a tweet. The vice president was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also took to Twitter on World Water Day, saying the day is an occasion to highlight the importance of "Jal Shakti".
 
The theme for the World Water Day 2018 is "Nature for Water".

"World Water Day is an occasion to highlight the importance of Jal Shakti and reaffirm our commitment towards water conservation," PM Modi said. "When water is conserved, our cities, villages and hardworking farmers benefit tremendously," he added
 
Messages from other leaders soon followed. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas shared a pledge for preservation of water. "This World Water Day let us come together and pledge for preservation and sustainable use of our water resources. Every drop counts, Let's save water." Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also tweeted: "Our culture holds water and rivers in very high esteem equating it to life itself and lay great emphasis on its conservation."
 
The theme for the World Water Day 2018 is "Nature for Water". According to a global report by WaterAid released last year, India has the most number of people -- 63 million -- living in rural areas without access to clean water. Damaged ecosystem affects both, the quality and quantity of water. According to United Nations Water, 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home. 

