Vice President's Message On World Water Day: Reduce, Reuse And Recycle

The twitter handle run by the Vice President's secreatariat emphasized on the importance of water. (File)

On world water day, Reduce, reuse, and recycle water must be our watchwords if we have to handover a liveable planet to the future generations.#EveryDrop#water#worldwaterday#WaterDay2018pic.twitter.com/dYBhQjczbt — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2018

The theme for the World Water Day 2018 is "Nature for Water".

#WorldWaterDay is an occasion to highlight the importance of Jal Shakti and reaffirm our commitment towards water conservation.



When water is conserved, our cities, villages and hardworking farmers benefit tremendously. pic.twitter.com/bvOO7olXTF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2018

This #WorldWaterDay let us come together and pledge for preservation and sustainable use of our water resources. Every drop counts, Let’s save water. pic.twitter.com/aObTRXJjIM — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 22, 2018