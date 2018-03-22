Vice President's Message On World Water Day: Reduce, Reuse And Recycle

On world water day, Reduce, reuse, and recycle water must be our watchwords if we have to handover a liveable planet to the future generations.#EveryDrop#water#worldwaterday#WaterDay2018pic.twitter.com/dYBhQjczbt— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) March 22, 2018
"On world water day, Reduce, reuse, and recycle water must be our watchwords if we have to handover a liveable planet to the future generations," the vice president's official handle said in a tweet. The vice president was joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also took to Twitter on World Water Day, saying the day is an occasion to highlight the importance of "Jal Shakti".
#WorldWaterDay is an occasion to highlight the importance of Jal Shakti and reaffirm our commitment towards water conservation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2018
When water is conserved, our cities, villages and hardworking farmers benefit tremendously. pic.twitter.com/bvOO7olXTF
Messages from other leaders soon followed. Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas shared a pledge for preservation of water. "This World Water Day let us come together and pledge for preservation and sustainable use of our water resources. Every drop counts, Let's save water." Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also tweeted: "Our culture holds water and rivers in very high esteem equating it to life itself and lay great emphasis on its conservation."
This #WorldWaterDay let us come together and pledge for preservation and sustainable use of our water resources. Every drop counts, Let’s save water. pic.twitter.com/aObTRXJjIM— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) March 22, 2018
The theme for the World Water Day 2018 is "Nature for Water". According to a global report by WaterAid released last year, India has the most number of people -- 63 million -- living in rural areas without access to clean water. Damaged ecosystem affects both, the quality and quantity of water. According to United Nations Water, 2.1 billion people live without safe drinking water at home.