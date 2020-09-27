World Tourism Day: Theme, Tourism Facts And Livelihoods Amid COVID-19

World Tourism Day Image: September 27 is celebrated as World Tourism Day every year

World Tourism Day 2020: Livelihood of millions of people globally are dependent on tourism. There are countries where tourism and industries dependent on it are the biggest revenue earner. Travel and tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors amid the pandemic-forced sudden lockdown earlier this year. "On this World Tourism Day, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to rethink the future of the tourism sector, including how it contributes to the sustainable development goals, through its social, cultural, political, and economic value. Tourism can eventually help us move beyond the pandemic, by bringing people together and promoting solidarity and trust - crucial ingredients in advancing the global cooperation so urgently needed at this time," the United Nations said.

#COVID19 has significantly impacted tourism, leading to huge economic losses & millions of jobs at risk.



On Sunday's World Tourism Day, learn how @UNWTO is working to promote more sustainable, inclusive & resilient tourism. https://t.co/DKaMeHG776#WTD20pic.twitter.com/EmIppTXRvW — United Nations (@UN) September 26, 2020

World Tourism Day 2020: Theme

World Tourism Day this year focuses on "Tourism and Rural Development". The theme encourages the celebration of the unique role played by tourism in job creation outside of the big cities. It also in a huge way helps in the conservation of cultural and natural heritage of nations.

World Tourism Day amid the pandemic this year has a crucial role to play. Amid job loses, tourism can to drive economic recovery and generate work in the rural sector.

World Tourism Day 2020: A look at some of the best tourist destinations

As we missed trotting around, this #WorldTourismDay2020 let #DekhoApnaDesh be our mantra. Soak in the vastness of diversity in India.



PC: Upendra Vikram Singh, Debasish Mishra, Priynka & Vasudev Guruvayoor pic.twitter.com/We59t5cRpO — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) September 27, 2020

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller #travel#kerala#humanbynature#keralatourismpic.twitter.com/yJgpcOfPXV — Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) September 25, 2020

World Tourism Day 2020: Best wishes for safe travelling. Don't forget to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers.