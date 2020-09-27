World Tourism Day: Theme, Tourism Facts And Livelihoods Amid COVID-19

World Tourism Day: The theme of World Tourism Day this year is "Tourism and Rural Development". It encourages the celebration of the unique role played by tourism in job creation in small towns and rural areas.

World Tourism Day 2020: Livelihood of millions of people globally are dependent on tourism. There are countries where tourism and industries dependent on it are the biggest revenue earner. Travel and tourism is one of the worst-hit sectors amid the pandemic-forced sudden lockdown earlier this year. "On this World Tourism Day, the COVID-19 pandemic represents an opportunity to rethink the future of the tourism sector, including how it contributes to the sustainable development goals, through its social, cultural, political, and economic value. Tourism can eventually help us move beyond the pandemic, by bringing people together and promoting  solidarity and trust - crucial ingredients in advancing the global cooperation so urgently needed at this time," the United Nations said. 

World Tourism Day 2020: Theme

World Tourism Day this year focuses on "Tourism and Rural Development". The theme encourages the celebration of the unique role played by tourism in job creation outside of the big cities. It also in a huge way helps in the conservation of cultural and natural heritage of nations.

World Tourism Day amid the pandemic this year has a crucial role to play. Amid job loses, tourism can to drive economic recovery and generate work in the rural sector.

