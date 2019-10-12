World Standards Day 2019: Date, History, Significance - All You Need To Know

World Standards Day, also called International Standards Day, is celebrated across the world on October 14. World Standard Day was formally established in 1970 by Faruk Sunter, the then President of IES (International Organization for Standardization). The first World Standards Day was celebrated to facilitate standardization in the industrial sectors, among the consumers and the regulators. The day honours the efforts of thousands of experts who develop voluntary standards. Around the globe, it is celebrated by the members of IEC (the International Electro-technical Commission), ISO (The International Organization for StandaWorld Standards DayWorld Standards Dayrdization) and ITU (The International Telecommunication Union).

Technical standards are developed and implemented through standardization. World Standards Day was formed to raise awareness about its importance.

The idea behind World Standards Day was to set standardization at international level. From the capability to travel efficiently, to accessing fresh water, cleaner energy and ensuring standard safety and security measures, the idea is to have voluntary standards and stay competitive.

By celebrating the World Standards Day, the member countries pledge that they want to make the world a better place to live in. They also signify that they are working towards building smart cities with international standards.

International Standards or IS provides guidance to build city life like building sustainable communities, transportation and energy-efficient buildings and improving waste management.

To mark World Standards Day, seminars, exhibitions, conference, TV and radio interviews are organised by different organisations across the globe. In some countries, World Standards Week is also organised as a run-up to World Standards Day.

