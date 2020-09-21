World Rose Day Image: September 22 is marked as Rose Day to give hope to cancer patients

World Rose Day 2020: It is a day dedicated to give hope and spread cheer among people fighting cancer. As most cancer treatments are harsh on the body, and have a deep psychological impact and stigma surrounding the disease, it is very important to keep the patients cheerful, say experts and so every day should be a 'Rose Day' for them. September 22 is observed as World Rose Day, for bringing happiness in the lives of cancer patients. It is also a day to spread awareness about cancer among the people as early detection cures many types of cancer.

World Rose Day 2020: Changing the way we look at cancer

Cancer is often referred to as the big 'C'. Many experts today discourage it as advanced treatments have improved chances of recovery and quality of life. "No longer the big 'C', cancer must be appraised realistically. An increasing focus and reflection on cancer in the mainstream media is a good way of destigmatising and desensitising issues among the general public, while also bringing comfort, hope, and perhaps, some useful advice to patients and survivors alike," an editorial on oncology, published by the Lancet in 2016 said. The article also says, "A world where some cancers are becoming chronic, lifelong conditions, requires a shift in our perception of the disease and survivorship".

World Rose Day 2020: How a 12-year-old inspired cancer patients

Rose Day is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose from Canada who was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer, when she was 12. After the diagnosis, the doctors had given her just weeks but she went on to live for six months, never giving up the hope of defeating cancer. Melinda Rose touched the lives of many. She wrote verses, little notes and e-mails to cancer patients giving hope. Spreading cheer and hope had become her life's mission.

On World Rose Day, it is important that we take time out and spend with cancer patients. A rose is a symbol of tenderness, love and care. The flower is given to cancer patients on World Rose Day to tell them how much we care for them.