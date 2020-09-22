World Rhino Day 2020: Know About The Day In Pics And Videos

World Rhino Day Image: India is home to the great one-horned rhino

World Rhino Day 2020: World Rhino Day is celebrated every year on September 22. The day provides an opportunity to work towards saving the animal, which has been the target of poaching for decades. Rhino horns are in great demand in many southeast Asian countries like Vietnam. The Chinese use it as an aphrodisiac and make traditional medicines with it. More than ever, rhinos need care and conservation now. Organisations and non-profit groups across the world are engaging in anti-poaching measures. India is home to the great one-horned rhino commonly found in Assam and in neighbouring Nepal and Bhutan. The rhinos prefer tall grasslands and forests in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Apart from the Indian one-horned rhino, there are four other species which are famous. These include, Sumatran rhino, Black rhino, Javan rhino and the White rhino.

#DYK: there are five species of #rhinos around the world. On this #WorldRhinoDay, join us in celebrating and calling for the conservation of all endangered species of rhinos, who are still under threat from poaching and trafficking. pic.twitter.com/AmttzIYU7x — World Wildlife Day (@WildlifeDay) September 22, 2020

On World Rhino Day wildlife lovers have been tweeting pictures and videos of rhinos. "India is home to the largest number of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the world with its population in the range of 3000 animals in Assam, West Bengal & UP...". environment minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

India is home to the largest number of Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in the world with its population in the range of 3000 animals in the States of Assam, West Bengal & UP.@moefcc has launched a ‘National Conservation Strategy for Indian One-Horned Rhino'.#WorldRhinoDaypic.twitter.com/BA2VPQtn6b — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 22, 2020

The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on the microblogging site: "The Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros is Assam's pride and protecting them is our responsibility. On #WorldRhinoDay, become a part of our efforts to conserve these beautiful animals and together 'Save the Rhino'".

The Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros is Assam's pride and protecting them is our responsibility. On #WorldRhinoDay, become a part of our efforts to conserve these beautiful animals and together 'Save the Rhino'. pic.twitter.com/OfcnrBLgsC — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 22, 2020

The Kaziranga National Park tweeted "Greetings on World Rhino Day" and posted "Let's celebrate the world's five #rhinoceros species and raise awareness for the conservation for these magnificent creatures."

Let's celebrate the world's five #rhinoceros species & raise awareness for the conservation for these magnificent creatures, TOGETHER@ParimalSuklaba1@moefccpic.twitter.com/iqRznC0Wjc — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) September 22, 2020

Kaziranga is one of India's most well known wildlife sanctuaries spreading over 430 square kilometer. It has elephant-grass meadows, swampy lagoons and dense forests home to more than 2,200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately two/third of their total world population. In the year 1985, the park was declared as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Let's take a look at what wildlife lovers have been posting on social media.

It is #WorldRhinoDay. There are 5 species of Rhino. Among them the Black, #Sumatran and #Javan rhinos (which was once found naturally in India also) are critically endangered. And Indian rhino is Vulnerable. Here one such standing in its habitat with all the glory. pic.twitter.com/QQP7fSg9gA — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 22, 2020

The trafficking of #rhinohorn is driving the species towards #extinction at an alarming pace. We work to disrupt criminal networks profiting from such #WildlifeCrime. Every day is #WorldRhinoDay for us! pic.twitter.com/RpODtxCYCJ — Wildlife Justice Commission (@WJCommission) September 22, 2020

