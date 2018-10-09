World Post Day: Twitter Users Take A Trip Down Memory Lane

World Post Day celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union.

World Post Day is observed across the world on October 9. It celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874 in the Swiss Capital, Bern. The day highlights the importance of the postal service. "With over 1,54,939 Post Offices across India as of March 2015, @IndiaPostOffice still stands tall making Post Offices relevant in our contemporary times. India joins the world in celebrating #WorldPostDay," India Post office tweeted on the day.



On World Post Day, Twitter users in India got nostalgic about a world that was devoid of e-mail exchanges and Whatsapp messages. Remembering the charm of sending postcards, rakhis via post and the emotional connect they felt when they received or wrote a letter, Twitters users poured their heart out on the occasion.

"Back then before this mobile phones came this is how we used to connect,, indeed it was and it's the best too. Happy #WorldPostDay," wrote a user.

Back then before this mobile phones came this is how we used to connect,, indeed it was and it's the best too. Happy #WorldPostDaypic.twitter.com/W01mDsLG7a - HODARI WA MAPENZI (@GeorgeHodari) October 9, 2018

"Wishing all on #WorldPostDay. i remember back in the days on Rakhi used to send my brothers a post ,what joy it brought to the family.the numerous services still the postal service provides is immense support for the needy still," wrote another user.

Wishing all on #WorldPostDay.i remember back in the days on Rakhi used to send my brothers a post ,what joy it brought to the family.the numerous services still the postal service provides is immense support for the needy still. - Aparna Bisht Yadav (@aparnabisht7) October 9, 2018

"#WorldPostDay Memories of our growing up years (stood the test of time) ; PostCard & ILC !!! @memorable_90s," another user shared.

#WorldPostDay Memories of our growing up years (stood the test of time) ; PostCard & ILC !!! @memorable_90s. pic.twitter.com/2BYGuqUIFw - Ansuman Rath (@_AnsumanRath) October 9, 2018

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot shared a message for postal employees.

"Greetings n best wishes to all postal employees on #WorldPostDay. #Postal services are the bedrock of communication n postal employees have been serving all with utmost sincerity. In today's technologically driven world, hand written letters have taken a backstage. The joy of writing n reading a letter is much more subtle than the fast paced mode of messaging. Let us inculcate habit of writing letters in kids,in younger generation n encourage them to write," he wrote on Twitter.

Greetings n best wishes to all postal employees on #WorldPostDay. #Postal services are the bedrock of communication n postal employees have been serving all with utmost sincerity. - Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 9, 2018

Every year, a new theme is chosen to mark the day. The theme for World Post Day 2018 is: "Imagine you are a letter travelling through time. What message do you wish to convey to your readers?"

Several events are being organised around this theme to pay tribute to postal services and postal employees.