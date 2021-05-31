On World No Tobacco Day, See Rujuta Diwekar's 'Injurious To Health' List

World No Tobacco Day 2021: Rujuta Diwakar tells us 4 things that are as bad as cigarettes

On World No Tobacco Day, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar added chips, chocolates, colas and alcohol to the list of "injurious to health'' food and beverages. The four sugary and popular items "are the new cigarettes and they need to be treated like that," she said and underscored the need of a health warning on them just like cigarettes. Rujuta Diwekar's strong message came with #WorldNoTobaccoDay.

Here's what she posted on Instagram.

A few days ago Ms Diwekar wrote on Twitter: "We are the diabetes capital of the world not because a few individuals are overeating and under exercising, but because of - -no regulations on junk food, unwalkable cities and towns, pollution, poor investment in public health. It's the same stuff that puts us at covid risk."

Over the weekend, Ms Diwekar took to Twitter and wrote: ''Mango is rich in antioxidants, fibre and even Vitamin C but you are more likely to have green tea, oats, pills for the exact same nutrients. Not because they are better. But because the food industry knows how to position, price and package products for a profit. A "skill" that farmers lack." Since the summer months have set in, Ms Diwekar have been advocating local seasonal fruits like jackfruits and mangoes for staying healthy.

When it comes to local, seasonal fruits, the truth invariably lies beyond the fear of calories, sugar and weight gain.



Here is a quick guide to why you must eat mangoes.#FactsNotFear#Mangopic.twitter.com/JLUzJMdZqD — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 28, 2021

The award-winning nutritionist who keeps Bollywood A-listers like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Shahid Kapoor among others in shape and fighting fit, is a believer of 'eat local, think global'. Without mincing words, she has busted myths like skipping rice, ghee for staying in shape. On World No Tobacco Day, Ms Diwekar took the opportunity to encourage people to avoid alcohol, chips and colas, known to be loaded with things that are unhealthy.