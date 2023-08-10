Asiatic Lions Have Steadily Grown In Numbers Over Last Few Years: PM Modi

World Lion Day: The day is dedicated to the majestic animal and aimed at raising awareness about it.

On the World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is proud to be home to the Asiatic lions and has seen a steady rise in their numbers over the last few years.

He tweeted, "World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India." "I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come," he added.

India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.

