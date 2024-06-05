World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi On Winning 'Historic' 3rd Term

New Delhi:
World leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a historic third term after his party and its allies bagged a victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said PM Modi's victory makes it certain that the two leaders will continue to work together to strengthen India-Italy ties.
"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new election victory and my warmest wishes for good work. It's certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people," said Meloni.
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi and the BJP and said his country looks forward to strengthening the bilateral ties.
"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," said Mr Wickremesinghe.
Maldives' Mohamed Muizzu also said he looks forward to working together with the Modi government.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," said Muizzu.
Here are messages from other world leaders:
The BJP won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, showed the Election Commission website. Though it falls short of the 272 seats needed to form government, its allies will help the BJP cross the magic figure.