World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi On Winning 'Historic' 3rd Term

World leaders have congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on winning a historic third term after his party and its allies bagged a victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said PM Modi's victory makes it certain that the two leaders will continue to work together to strengthen India-Italy ties.

Congratulazioni a @narendramodi per la nuova vittoria elettorale e i miei auguri più affettuosi di buon lavoro. Certa che continueremo a lavorare insieme per rafforzare l'amicizia che unisce Italia e India e consolidare la cooperazione sui diversi temi che ci legano, per il… pic.twitter.com/v5XJAqkwOz — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 4, 2024

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new election victory and my warmest wishes for good work. It's certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our nations and our people," said Meloni.

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe congratulated PM Modi and the BJP and said his country looks forward to strengthening the bilateral ties.

I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the… — Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) June 4, 2024

"I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi. As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," said Mr Wickremesinghe.

Maldives' Mohamed Muizzu also said he looks forward to working together with the Modi government.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term.



I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for… — Dr Mohamed Muizzu (@MMuizzu) June 4, 2024

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi, and the BJP and BJP-led NDA, on the success in the 2024 Indian General Election, for the third consecutive term. I look forward to working together to advance our shared interests in pursuit of shared prosperity and stability for our two countries," said Muizzu.

Here are messages from other world leaders:

Congratulations Prime Minister Modi Ji @narendramodi on your laudable victory for a historic third term.

Under your helm, the largest democracy will continue to achieve remarkable progress.

Long live the Mauritius-India special relationship. — Pravind Kumar Jugnauth (@KumarJugnauth) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to my friend PM @narendramodi ji and NDA for the historic 3rd consecutive win in the world's biggest elections. As he continues to lead Bharat to great heights, I look forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the relations between our 2 countries. — Tshering Tobgay (@tsheringtobgay) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on the electoral success of BJP and NDA in the Loksabha elections for the third consecutive term. We are happy to note the successful completion of the world's largest democratic exercise with enthusiastic participation of the people of India. — ☭ Comrade Prachanda (@cmprachanda) June 4, 2024

My heartiest congratulations to my friend @narendramodi ji on securing a third term following BJP's victory in India. The people have spoken, acknowledging his vision & dedication to serving India. I look forward to furthering our ties with the new government. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji and NDA on a historic win. We look forward to being inspired by a new chapter of big decisions for India and another chapter of India's “Neighborhood First Policy”. 🇱🇰🇮🇳 — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) June 4, 2024

I extend my warmest wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi @narendramodi on his victory.



The @BJP4India led NDA alliance has proved that people will continue to have faith in leaders that deliver results.



Sri Lanka and India share a civilizational bond and I look forward to… — Sarath Fonseka (@SF2024_SL) June 4, 2024

My warmest congratulations to Hon PM @narendramodi for winning a third term of office. I have no doubt this will be another term of warm and great Maldives India friendship. — Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi on being re-elected for a historic third term. Under your leadership, #India has significantly improved its relationship with #Maldives and the region. I am confident you will build on these successes towards greater… pic.twitter.com/bfdv9wxWd8 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India's head of government. pic.twitter.com/vslF6ujeev — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and @BJP4India on your victory in the elections. I look forward to strengthening and enhancing the relationship and co-operation between our nations under your esteemed leadership. — Hussain Mohamed Latheef (@HucenSembe) June 4, 2024

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his victory in India's elections, which has seen him secure an unprecedented third term.



Under his leadership, India has become a global leader and ally to Barbados and the Caribbean region. Let's continue to build together! — Mia Amor Mottley (@miaamormottley) June 4, 2024

The BJP won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, showed the Election Commission website. Though it falls short of the 272 seats needed to form government, its allies will help the BJP cross the magic figure.