World Kindness Day: 10 Beautiful Quotes On 'Giving Without Expecting'

World Kindness Day is celebrated across the world on November 13.

World Kindness Day is celebrated on November 13 every year. It is observed in many countries, including Japan, Canada, Nigeria, Australia and United Arab Emirates. World Kindness Day was first observed in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement, which is a coalition of non-profit organisations. World Kindness Day reminds every one of the goodness that surrounds us, with focus on the power of positivity. Kindness has no language, but still reaches every human being across race, religion, politics, location and gender.

On World Kindness Day, Here Are Some Kindness Quotes:

The small act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention - Oscar Wilde

Kindness makes you the most beautiful person in the world, no matter what you look like.

Three things in human life are important: the first is to be kind; the second is to be kind; and the third is to be kind." - Henry James

A life lived without giving is a constipated life - a life not lived.

Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person's life. – Jackie Chan

Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are. – Harold S Kushner

Be Kind Whenever Possible, It's Always Possible. – Dalai Lama

The most precious gift you can give to someone is kindness.

Human kindness has never weakened the stamina or softened the fiber of a free people. A nation does not have to be cruel to be tough. – Franklin D Roosevelt

A single act of kindness throws out roots in all directions, and the roots spring up and make new trees. - Amelia Earhart

Be generous, be giving, be kind. Happy World Kindness Day!

