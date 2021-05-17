World Hypertension Day 2021: Theme And A Few Important Facts

World Hypertension Day 2021: Check out a few facts on hypertension day being observed today

Today is World Hypertension Day. Often neglected as just a headache or high BP, hypertension can lead to serious health crisis if not treated properly at the right time. According to experts, hypertension affects more than 30 per cent of the adult population worldwide, which is more than one billion people around the world. World Hypertension Day is a great oppourinity to do a basic check on our health status particularly amid the coronavirus pandemic and a deluge of tragic news around coming in everyday. On World Hypertension Day, here is a look at the theme and a few essestial facts that can help raise awareness about the crucial health parameter that can prevent a crisis.

Theme of World Hypertension Day 2021

Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer - is the theme of World Hypertension Day 2021. The focus of this year's theme is to create awareness and communicate in our social networks about accurately measuring blood pressure regularly. Blood preesure is one the main risk factor for heart diseases, kidney problems and dementia. World Hypertension Day is observed on May 17th every year.

What is hypertension?

The term hypertension is often used casually but do we know what it actally refers to? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), ''hypertension, also known as high or raised blood pressure, is a condition in which the blood vessels have persistently raised pressure. Blood is carried from the heart to all parts of the body in the vessels. Each time the heart beats, it pumps blood into the vessels. Blood pressure is created by the force of blood pushing against the walls of blood vessels (arteries) as it is pumped by the heart. The higher the pressure, the harder the heart has to pump.''

World Hypertension Day 2021: Important facts

Many poeple with high blood pressure often have no symptoms, ''even if blood pressure readings reach dangerously high levels.''

A few people ''may have headaches, shortness of breath or nosebleeds, but these signs and symptoms aren't specific and usually don't occur until high blood pressure has reached a severe or life-threatening stage.''

Blood pressure should be checked ''at least every two years starting at age 18. If you're age 40 or older, or you're 18 to 39 with a high risk of high blood pressure, ask your doctor for a blood pressure reading every year.''

Common risk factors include age, family history, being overweight or obese, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, using too much salt in your food, drinking too much alcohol and high levels of stress.

(Source: mayoclinic.org)