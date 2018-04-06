World Health Day: Inspiring Quotes You Can Share

Here are some inspiring quotes on World Health Day that you can share with friends and family:
1. Health is the crown on the well person's head that only the ill person can see.
- Robin Sharma, Writer
2. It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.
- Mahatma Gandhi
3. Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that's very important for good health.
- Dalai Lama
4. To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear.
- Buddha
5. Life is not merely being alive, but being well.
- Marcus Valerius Martialis, Latin poet
- Edward Smith-Stanley , former UK Prime Minister
7. A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison.
- Francis Bacon, English philosopher
8. Your body hears everything your mind says.
- Naomi Judd, American Singer
9. A healthy outside starts from the inside.
- Robert Urich, American actor
10. A healthy attitude is contagious but don't wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.
- Tom Stoppard, British playwright
(Source: brainyquote.com, wiseoldsayings.com)