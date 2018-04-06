World Health Day: Inspiring Quotes You Can Share

World Health Day is a global health awareness day which is observed on April 7. The day is one of eight official global health campaigns marked by WHO, along with World Tuberculosis Day, World Immunization Week, World Malaria Day, World No Tobacco Day, World AIDS Day, World Blood Donor Day, and World Hepatitis Day. The theme of this year's World Health Day is: "universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere."



1. Health is the crown on the well person's head that only the ill person can see.

- Robin Sharma, Writer



2. It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.

- Mahatma Gandhi



3. Calm mind brings inner strength and self-confidence, so that's very important for good health.

- Dalai Lama

4. To keep the body in good health is a duty, for otherwise we shall not be able to trim the lamp of wisdom, and keep our mind strong and clear.

- Buddha

5. Life is not merely being alive, but being well.

- Marcus Valerius Martialis, Latin poet





6. Those who do not find time for exercise will have to find time for illness.- Edward Smith-Stanley , former UK Prime Minister

7. A healthy body is a guest-chamber for the soul; a sick body is a prison.

- Francis Bacon, English philosopher

8. Your body hears everything your mind says.

- Naomi Judd, American Singer

9. A healthy outside starts from the inside.

- Robert Urich, American actor

10. A healthy attitude is contagious but don't wait to catch it from others. Be a carrier.

- Tom Stoppard, British playwright

