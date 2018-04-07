World Health Day 2018: 10 Promises You Should Make To Yourself This Year World Health Day: The day gives us another reason as well as a motivation to follow our health resolutions or start being concerned about it.

World Health Day: This year marks the 70th anniversary of this day and the slogan is "Health for All". New Delhi: Every year, April 7th is celebrated as the World Health Day. The day is seen as opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year. This year marks the 70th anniversary of World Health Day and the theme for this year is "Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere" and the slogan is "Health for All". Many of us make New Year resolutions related to health, some are forgotten and some are deferred. The day gives us another reason as well as a motivation to follow our health resolutions or start being concerned about it. And as the saying goes, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. So in order to work well or study, learn quickly and improve one's memory we need to nourish and take care of our body. This cannot solely be done by exercising or yoga or any sport but by also focusing and what we are eating and how we are eating. Here are 10 promises you can make to yourself on World Health Day to stay fit: Start your day by drinking lots of fresh water (at least 500 ml). Water fires up metabolism, hydrates the body, helps to flush out toxins, gives brain fuel, and may even make you eat less. Do some physical exercise. You can even practice yoga, play some sport, go for brisk walking. This will keep you fit and active all day long. Have a solid breakfast with plenty of protein and fat. Eat meals and snacks at regular times every day. Sleep 7 to 9 hours in a pitch dark bedroom. Sleep equally plays an important role in keep your body as well as your brain healthy. Avoid consuming alcohol and tobacco. They are not only injurious to health but also disturbs our sugar level and sleep cycle. Replace carbonated drinks and packed juices with fresh juice, vegetables and fruits, Sprouts can also be taken as a good alternative. Consume green tea. It speeds up your metabolism and burns fat. Spend more time in the sun, at least 30 minutes a day. Your body needs more Vitamin D, and it gets it from the UV rays of the sun. Don't wear sunblock, but just spend enough time in the sun to get a small amount of color without burning. Consume nuts. Despite being high in fat, they are incredibly nutritious and healthy. They are loaded with magnesium, vitamin E, fiber and various other nutrients. Reduce the consumption of all the processed junk food in your diet. They are also low in fiber, protein and micronutrients but high in unhealthy ingredients like added sugar and refined grains.




