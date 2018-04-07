World Health Day 2018: 10 Promises You Should Make To Yourself This Year

World Health Day: This year marks the 70th anniversary of this day and the slogan is "Health for All".
Every year, April 7th is celebrated as the World Health Day
. The day is seen as opportunity to draw worldwide attention to a subject of major importance to global health each year. This year marks the 70th anniversary of World Health Day and the theme for this year is "Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere" and the slogan is "Health for All". Many of us make New Year resolutions related to health, some are forgotten and some are deferred. The day gives us another reason as well as a motivation to follow our health resolutions or start being concerned about it. And as the saying goes, a healthy mind resides in a healthy body. So in order to work well or study, learn quickly and improve one's memory we need to nourish and take care of our body. This cannot solely be done by exercising or yoga or any sport but by also focusing and what we are eating and how we are eating.