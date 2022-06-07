World Food Safety Day 2022: Here Are A Few Quotes And Messages That You Can Share On The Day

World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 across the globe. This day focuses on one of the basic necessities of life — “food.” The main aim of observing this day is to highlight the importance of healthy food and the need to eliminate unhygienic food.
The World Health Organization (WHO) marks this day to prevent, manage and detect the diseases caused by food for better health and security reasons.
This year, the theme for World Food Safety Day is “Safer Food, Better Health”.
- If you wish to spread more awareness about this day, refer to these quotes and share them with your family and friends.
- Always strive to eat food from places that maintain high levels of hygiene and have a clean environment. Happy World Food Safety Day, everyone!
- On World Food Safety Day, let us resolve that we will never waste food and will instead look for methods to feed the hungry as needed.
- Let us commemorate World Food Safety Day by being conscious of our eating habits and ensuring that we eat well and choose healthy options.
- Let us resolve to make healthy food choices in order to live a healthy life. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.
- We must be mindful of food adulteration and exercise caution in this area. Happy World Food Safety Day, everyone!
- Let's raise more awareness about contaminated food and the dangers it poses to health. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.
- Food that isn't healthy to eat can hurt your health in a variety of ways. So, it's best to be cautious and knowledgeable. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.
- Let World Food Safety Day serve as a reminder that we must eat food that nourishes our bodies. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.
- Let this day serve as a reminder that we must eat food that has been prepared in a healthy manner. Stay away from contaminated food and, thus, food-borne diseases. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.
- Let us all be aware of the health risks associated with contaminated food and make informed decisions. Wishing you a happy World Food Safety Day.