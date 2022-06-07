World Food Safety Day 2022: Here Are A Few Quotes And Messages That You Can Share On The Day

This year, the theme for World Food Safety Day is "Safer Food, Better Health"

World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 across the globe. This day focuses on one of the basic necessities of life — “food.” The main aim of observing this day is to highlight the importance of healthy food and the need to eliminate unhygienic food.

The World Health Organization (WHO) marks this day to prevent, manage and detect the diseases caused by food for better health and security reasons.

This year, the theme for World Food Safety Day is “Safer Food, Better Health”.