World Famous Buddhist Stupa In Bihar Waterlogged, May Suffer Damages

Buddhist stupa at Kesariya in east Champaran district In Bihar is a big draw with tourists

The world famous Buddhist stupa at Kesariya in east Champaran district, about 120 km from Bihar's capital Patna, is heavily waterlogged. Heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the Gandak in Nepal over a 24-hour period has resulted in fresh flood threat in the lower reaches of the river in north Bihar districts.

Reports from Motihari said scores of villages are said to be reeling under the effect of floods.

The heavily waterlogged area around the stupa

The stupa, among the nationally protected monuments in Bihar and regarded as the largest in the world, is a big draw with tourists. It is feared that the monument may suffer damage. The tourist inflow too has been hit because of water around the structure.

Pictures show that the entire structure is surrounded by water and has turned into a veritable swimming pool. It was the same situation last year.

"Last year also, there was waterlogging around it. The government of India was informed about the same... This year too a letter has been sent to the centre; the pooling of flood water is a big concern," said Kapil Ashok, District Magistrate, Motihari



The building was discovered in 1998 through excavation by the Archaeological Survey of India.