"Like British Stopped Gandhiji...": Tushar Gandhi On Row In Bihar's Champaran

Tushar Gandhi - Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson - was ejected from a public gathering in Bihar's Champaran district after the panchayat chief objected to a speech, which reportedly included criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the ruling JDU-BJP alliance.

That this took place in Champaran has been seen as 'adding insult to injury' because Mahatma Gandhi launched his first passive political resistance movement from this district on April 10, 1917.

Today Mr Gandhi is on a 'Badlav Yatra', a padyatra or foot march, to drum up support for the opposition alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress, and some Left parties.

He began from an ashram in Bhitiharwa in which Mahatma Gandhi used to stay.

On Monday morning he arrived in Turkauliya village and the neem tree from under which his great-grandfather began that march. A public meeting was held outside the panchayat office.

However, the atmosphere turned sour as Mr Gandhi began his speech.

#BREAKING | Mahatma Gandhi's Kin Tushar Insulted In Bihar, Called An Outsider pic.twitter.com/X9kPhHFIwU — NDTV (@ndtv) July 14, 2025

The village head, Vinay Sah, accused him of speaking against Nitish Kumar and the Janata Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government, and demanded Mr Gandhi be thrown out.

In videos circulating on X Mr Sah can be seen denouncing Mr Gandhi for his comments, declaring Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had 'worked for the poor and all are progressing'. Mr Sah also accused Mr Gandhi of being a 'Congress slave'.

An argument followed and Mr Gandhi opted to leave before things got out of control.

However, as he did so, he declared democracy had been 'murdered' in Champaran, pointing out he had received the same treatment as his great-grandfather. "When the British ruled, Gandhiji was also stopped. Today, we were stopped in the same way. I am not afraid..."

He also called the village chief a 'descendant of Godse', referrring to Nathuram Godse, the man who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

Local reports said the people who had gathered to listen to Mr Gandhi objected to his expulsion, but Mr Sah was adamant that Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson leave.

The fracas involving Mr Gandhi is also rolling over into a political storm as the ruling and opposition parties prep for an Assembly election later this year.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.