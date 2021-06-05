World Environment Day 2021: Dia Mirza's Message, 'Take Action Today'

2021 World Environment Day: Watch Dia Mirza's message on environment day

On World Environment Day, Dia Mirza took to Twitter and posted a video urging all to be part of Generation Restoration. "We can all be a part of Generation Restoration - all it takes is snap - by cleaning urban spaces. Take action today, join Generation Restoration," the Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP (UN Environment Programmes) and the UN Secretary General's Advocate for SDGs, said in the video. "My action is to green urban spaces! Planting more indigenous plants and trees. Be a part of Generation Restoration, this World Environment Day and every day. Identify what action you would like to take, take the action and share it with us," Dia Mirza wrote.

My action is to green urban spaces! Planting more indigenous plants and trees. Be a part of #GenerationRestoration, this #WorldEnvironmentDay and every day. Identify what action you would like to take, take the action and share it with us 🌏🌳🐯@UNEP#ForNaturepic.twitter.com/w7GAAGvSe9 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 5, 2021

The 2021 theme of World Environment Day is: Generation Restoration. Earlier Dia Mirza urged people to "take a pledge to REIMAGINE, RECREATE, & RESTORE our beautiful Earth for our health and survival. The actor and producer is popular on Twitter for her thought provoking posts on social and environmental causes and beautiful pictures reflecting her love for nature.

In the last nearly two years, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal lives. The impact has been dangerous and far-reaching. The relationship between human systems and natural systems has been badly hit. Ecosystem degradation is already affecting the well-being of at least 3.2 billion people - 40% of the world's population, according to a UN study. The World Environment Day 2021 campaign - "Recreate, Reimagine, Restore" - focuses on reversing the degradation of our ecosystems.