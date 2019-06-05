We Must Connect Ourselves With The Environment: PM Modi

World Environment Day 2019: PM Modi asked people to think of ways of making the planet more green

On the World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to plant more saplings for a better future.

"We are born and brought up in such an environment where nature is treated as God. We must think of ways of making the planet more clean and green. The rainy season is coming, therefore, I urge you all not to only plant a sapling but also make arrangements for its care so that it can grow in the coming years. We all must connect ourselves with the environment," PM Modi said in a video posted on Twitter.

In the same post, wrote "Our Planet and Environment is something we all cherish greatly. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our commitment to ensure a cleaner planet."

The central government on Tuesday launched a #SelfiewithSapling campaign to encourage tree plantation. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar urged people to take selfies with a sapling on World Environment Day and post it on social media with the hashtag #SelfiewithSapling.

President Ram Nath Kovind reaffirmed the commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet.

"On World Environment Day, we reaffirm our commitment to a cleaner and sustainable planet. Living in harmony with nature is a part of the Indian ethos. India is committed to addressing climate change and bequeathing a greener, eco-friendly habitat to our children," President Kovind wrote on his Twitter handle.

World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5. It is the United Nation's principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of our environment. It is organised around a theme in order to draw attention towards pressing environmental issues.

The theme for this year is "Beat Air Pollution" and the host nation is China.

(With Input from PTI and ANI)