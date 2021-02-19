World Day Of Social Justice 2021: Theme, Significance, Key Facts To Know

World Day Of Social Justice is a UN-designated day observed every year on February 20

World Day Of Social Justice is observed every year on February 20. Social justice refers to equal opportunities, distribution of wealth, healthcare facilities and privileges within a society. Social justice also includes human rights and looking after people who have historically faced discrimination based on race, religion, sex and economic background. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last one year, the alarming inequalities have been exposed like never before and hence World Day of Social Justice 2021 assumes great importance. World Day of Social Justice is a United Nations designated day observed in countries across the world.

The concept of social justice first emerged in the 19th century when the wide disparities in wealth and amenities perpetuated through the social structure of the times. During the Industrial Revolution, philosophers and activists first attempted to promote equality and stop exploitation of marginalized people.

Theme of World Day Of Social Justice 2021: "A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy"

Over the last few years, countries have increasingly focused on digital economy and expansion in broadband connectivity. This has led to the mushrooming of digital platforms in all sectors. Though this provides many opportunities and has helped in 'work from home' facilities amid the pandemic, it has also "laid bare and exacerbated the growing digital divide within" in developed and developing countries, according to the United Nations.

Social justice in a digital economy has become a necessity as traditional workforces have started suffering. Local wage earners and small businesses are facing challenges like unfair competition. Also everyone is not able to keep up and adapt to the digital transformations. Many do not even have access to the digital infrastructure and funding necessary.

World Day Of Social Justice 2021: 5 key principles of social Justice

Access to resources Equity Participation Diversity Human Rights

World Day of Social Justice: 5 facts

"Employment growth since 2008 has averaged only 0.1% annually, compared with 0.9% between 2000 and 2007" "Over 60 per cent of all workers lack any kind of employment contract" "Fewer than 45 per cent of wage and salaried workers are employed on a full-time, permanent basis, and even that share is declining" "By 2019, more than 212 million people were out of work, up from 201 million in previous years" "600 million new jobs need to be created by 2030, just to keep pace with the growth of the working age population"

(Source: United Nations)