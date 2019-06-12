On World Day Against Child Labour, Leaders Share Thoughts On Twitter

World Day Against Child Labour: 7 out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.

World Day Against Child Labour is observed every year on June 12. It is an International Labour Organisation-sanctioned holiday that was first launched in 2002 to bring attention and join efforts to fight against child labour. This year's World Day Against Child Labour theme is "children shouldn't work in fields, but on dreams." According to International Labour Organisation, today 152 million children are still in child labour. Child labour occurs in almost all sectors, yet 7 out of every 10 of these children are working in agriculture.

On World Day Against Child Labour, Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, in a tweet, raised a question: "Whose children are they who toil in mines, factories and fields at the cost of their freedom & education? They are all our children. Please don't accept hospitality where children are working.Why 152 million child laborers when 210 million adults jobless?"

Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, shared, "Child labour is a social evil that endangers the development of children and the society. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us resolve to eradicate the social evil and ensure a safe, happy and supportive environment to children."

"Apart from effectively implementing the laws, every citizen must strive to create a child labour-free society," he added.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar shared the theme and wrote, "Let us together strive to prevent child labour."

The theme of #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour 2019 is ''Children shouldn't work in fields, but on dreams!'

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister shared also had a strong message to share. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a tweet, said, "Today is World Day Against Child Labour. #Bangla leads in eradicating the instances of child labour. Over the last 3 years, only in Bangla, there has been a decrease in crimes related to child labour, per a report presented in Parliament on March 27, 2018."

International Sand Artist & Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a strong message:

With a pledge to end Child Labour, several programmes are being organised across the world to uproot the evil of child labour.