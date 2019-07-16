World Court To Deliver Verdict In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case Tomorrow

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Kulbhushan Jadhav from Balochistan on March 3.

The International Court of Justice will deliver on Wednesday its verdict in a case involving Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, whose death sentence by a Pakistani military court based on an "extracted confession" has been questioned by India.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by the Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017.

The ICJ, in a statement early this month, said a public sitting will take place at 3 pm (6.30 pm IST) on July 17 at the Peace Palace in The Hague, during which top judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf will read out the verdict.

Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Muhammad Faisal last week said his country cannot "prejudge" the decision of the ICJ in the case. He, however, said that Pakistan has fully contested the case before the ICJ.

India moved the ICJ in May 8, 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Mr Jadhav.

A 10-member bench of the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to resolve international disputes, on May 18, 2017 restrained Pakistan from executing Kulbhushan Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

A four-day public hearing in the high-profile case took place in February amidst heightened tension between India and Pakistan following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14.

During the hearing in ICJ, both India and Pakistan submitted their detailed pleas and responses.

India based its case on two broad issues -- breach of Vienna Convention on consular access and the process of resolution.

Harish Salve, who was representing India in the case, questioned the functioning of Pakistan's notorious military courts and urged the top UN court to annul the death sentence, which is based on an "extracted confession".

In his submission in the ICJ on the last day of the hearing, Pakistan's counsel Khawar Qureshi said, "India's claim for relief must be dismissed or declared inadmissible."

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Mr Jadhavfrom Balochistan province on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran.

However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Pakistan had rejected India's plea for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav at the ICJ, claiming that New Delhi wants the access to get the information gathered by its "spy".

Pakistan also facilitated a meeting of Mr Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25, 2017.

