World Court Fixes Time Limits For India, Pakistan In Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Mr Jadhav, 46, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved The Hague-based ICJ in May.
A 10-member bench of the ICJ on May 18 restrained Pakistan from executing Mr Jadhav till adjudication of the case.
According to a statement issued by the principal judicial organ of the UN, the ICJ authorised the submission of a reply by India and of a rejoinder by Pakistan in the Jadhav case.
"The Court fixed 17 April 2018 and 17 July 2018 as the respective time-limits for the filing of these written pleadings," said the statement issued last week.
It said the ICJ made its decision taking into account the views of the parties and the circumstances of the case.
Comments
India, however, maintains that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.