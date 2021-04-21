World Book Day 2021: Top Quotes That Can Encourage One To Pick Up A Book

World Book Day 2021: Books have once again proved that they are the best companions as people across the world struggle to come to terms with isolation amid the pandemic. Books have become powerful tools to tackle loneliness and stimulate our minds. According to the UNESCO, "In some countries the number of books read has doubled." Ahead of World Book and Copyright Dayon April 23, it's time to celebrate reading and explore the world of books. For an avid reader, there is hardly anything more engaging and entertaining than reading. Books can help open up a new world to both the young and the old.
World Book Day: 10 best quotes
- ''The only thing you absolutely have to know is the location of the library'' - Albert Einstein
- "Good friends, good books, and a sleepy conscience: this is the ideal life" - Mark Twain
- ''There is no friend as loyal as a book" - Ernest Hemingway
- ''Books are a uniquely portable magic'' - Stephen King
- ''That's the thing about books. They let you travel without moving your feet'' - Jhumpa Lahiri
- "If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking" - Haruki Murakami, Norwegian Wood
- ''Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world'' - Malala Yousafzai
- ''I do believe something very magical can happen when you read a good book'' - J.K. Rowling
- "What really knocks me out is a book that, when you're all done reading it, you wish the author that wrote it was a terrific friend of yours and you could call him up on the phone whenever you felt like it. That doesn't happen much, though" - J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye
- ''You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me'' - C.S. Lewis